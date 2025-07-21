‘The Cosby Show’ star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies aged 54 after reported drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the American actor best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. According to TMZ, Warner is believed to have died by drowning, although the specific circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been made public.

Warner rose to national prominence as a teenager when he was cast in the role of Theo, the only son in the Huxtable family on the hugely popular 1980s sitcom. His portrayal earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, marking the beginning of a successful career that spanned more than thirty years.

Following his breakout role, Warner built a diverse career across television, film, theatre, music, and spoken word. In the 1990s, he starred in the comedy series Malcolm & Eddie, where he also took on responsibilities as a director and producer, showcasing his talent behind the camera.

In more recent years, Warner joined the cast of FOX’s medical drama The Resident, taking on the recurring role of Dr AJ "The Raptor" Austin from the end of its first season. His performance was praised for bringing depth and charisma to the character.

Warner's legacy includes not only his memorable performances on screen but also his contributions as a musician and spoken-word artist. He was admired for using his platform to advocate for artistic integrity and representation.

