A Global Guide: The top 10 best cities to live in for 2025 – Latest rankings

In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty and shifting global dynamics, the search for a better quality of life has become more than a personal aspiration—it’s a defining metric of successful urban governance.

Against this backdrop, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) 2025 Liveability Index offers a compelling insight into which global cities are excelling in delivering safe, healthy and enriching environments for their residents.

The EIU’s Liveability Index evaluates 173 cities across five comprehensive categories—stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure—using 30 finely tuned indicators. Together, these paint a detailed picture of where life is most conducive to personal and professional fulfilment.

For the first time in three years, a new city has claimed the top position. Copenhagen, the elegant Danish capital known for its minimalist design, progressive policies, and outstanding urban planning, has overtaken Vienna to become the world’s most liveable city.

Although Vienna outscored Copenhagen in healthcare, it lost significant ground in the stability category due to recent security threats. A bomb scare that led to the cancellation of a Taylor Swift concert in mid-2024, along with a foiled attack on a train station in early 2025, has dented the Austrian capital’s previously impeccable reputation for safety and serenity.

While the Austrian capital remains notable for its high-quality healthcare and cultural richness, these incidents have slightly eroded its otherwise solid reputation for security and calm.

Joining Vienna in second place is Zurich, another stalwart of European urban excellence. The Swiss city continues to impress with its blend of economic strength, public services, and quality of life—reminding us that world-class liveability often rests on a foundation of political neutrality, effective governance and smart urban policy.

Meanwhile, the lower end of the index reveals the stark contrast in global liveability. War-torn Damascus remains at the bottom, highlighting the devastating consequences of prolonged conflict and state fragility. Cities in parts of Africa and the Middle East also continue to struggle with chronic instability and underinvestment in essential services.

Beyond the rankings themselves, the 2025 Liveability Index offers a nuanced lens into the conditions that define successful cities in the modern age. It is not just a roll-call of affluent capitals, but a testament to how thoughtful policy, resilient infrastructure, and civic responsibility can shape environments where people thrive.

The top 10 best cities to live in for 2025