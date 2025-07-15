High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application

Ghanaian televangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has made her first court appearance since receiving a 15-year prison sentence for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

On Tuesday, 15th July 2025, Agradaa was brought under heavy security from the Nsawam Prison to the Amasaman High Court, where she sought bail pending the outcome of her appeal. Despite her legal team’s efforts, the presiding judge declined the bail application.

Her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, addressed the media after the hearing. He insisted that the appeal held significant merit and accused the trial judge, Justice Evelyn Asamoah, of exhibiting judicial bias during the original proceedings.

Baffour stated,

The appeal has a strong chance of success due to the flaws that characterised the trial and the bias exhibited by the trial judge

He further claimed that the judge failed to apply Ghana’s Sentencing Guidelines appropriately by disregarding potential mitigating factors, which could have resulted in a reduced sentence.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Agradaa was convicted on 3rd July 2025 by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Asamoah. She was found guilty of one count of charlatanic advertisement and two counts of defrauding by false pretence, culminating in a 15-year sentence with hard labour.

The charges were based on a televised church service in October 2022, during which Agradaa promised to “supernaturally double” the financial offerings of congregants. Attendees were encouraged to contribute GH₵1,000 each, with the expectation that they would receive GH₵50,000 in return. Many of the victims, however, received nothing, leading to the criminal proceedings against her.