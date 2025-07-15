Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application

15 July 2025 at 17:30
Nana Agradaa
Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian televangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has made her first court appearance since receiving a 15-year prison sentence for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

On Tuesday, 15th July 2025, Agradaa was brought under heavy security from the Nsawam Prison to the Amasaman High Court, where she sought bail pending the outcome of her appeal. Despite her legal team’s efforts, the presiding judge declined the bail application.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa files for bail pending appeal against 15-year jail term

Her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, addressed the media after the hearing. He insisted that the appeal held significant merit and accused the trial judge, Justice Evelyn Asamoah, of exhibiting judicial bias during the original proceedings.

High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application

Baffour stated,

READ MORE: 'Please forgive her’ – Agradaa’s husband goes on his knees to beg Ghanaians

The appeal has a strong chance of success due to the flaws that characterised the trial and the bias exhibited by the trial judge

He further claimed that the judge failed to apply Ghana’s Sentencing Guidelines appropriately by disregarding potential mitigating factors, which could have resulted in a reduced sentence.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

READ MORE: 7 reasons people still love Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré even though he’s a military leader

Agradaa was convicted on 3rd July 2025 by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Justice Asamoah. She was found guilty of one count of charlatanic advertisement and two counts of defrauding by false pretence, culminating in a 15-year sentence with hard labour.

The charges were based on a televised church service in October 2022, during which Agradaa promised to “supernaturally double” the financial offerings of congregants. Attendees were encouraged to contribute GH₵1,000 each, with the expectation that they would receive GH₵50,000 in return. Many of the victims, however, received nothing, leading to the criminal proceedings against her.

READ MORE: More trouble for Agradaa as court summons her over pastor’s leaked video

Following her conviction, Agradaa’s legal team filed an appeal, claiming irregularities in the trial process and citing unfair judicial treatment. Tuesday’s hearing marks a critical step in her attempt to overturn the sentence, though she remains in custody at Nsawam Prison pending further developments.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.