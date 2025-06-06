Nyantakyi breaks down in tears narrating how Wa All Stars boss ended up in Nsawam prison

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi broke down emotionally whilst explaining how his old friend and former Wa All Stars chairman Alhaji Inusah ended up behind bars.
Nyantakyi shared the heartbreaking story during the launch of the Prisons Football Project on Tuesday, 3rd June 2025, a programme designed to use sport to help rehabilitate inmates in Ghana's prison system.
The project, run alongside the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), includes donating sports equipment to prison facilities across the country.
Speaking about his recent visit to Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Nyantakyi revealed that seeing his old mate Alhaji Inusah there completely changed his perspective on life and inspired him to dedicate himself to helping prisoners. Nyantakyi said:
From a personal position, I want to commit myself to working to better the lot of prisoners for the rest of my life. I would never have thought about prison until two weeks ago when I came here to visit my brother from Wa, Alhaji Inusah.
He went on to explain their long history together:
We met him there [in prison]. We all went to the same school; Maxwell Konadu, Kwame Ayew—and they all played for Upper West Heroes Football Club with Inusah. When I formed Wa All Stars, he was the first chairman of the club for about five years.
Nyantakyi recalls tragic incident
Nyantakyi then recounted the tragic incident that led to his friend's imprisonment, his voice clearly heavy with emotion.
One day, he went to his land in Wa because he had heard that some people were selling it. He went there with a pump-action gun, and they threatened to beat him. They were many, numbering up to 12, so he decided to issue a warning shot.
The former GFA boss explained how a split-second decision changed everything:
The mistake he made was that, instead of issuing the shot in the air, he shot on the ground, and the bullets ricocheted and hit two innocent people over 100 metres away… They were not connected to the issue, and they died. That's what sent him to jail, so it could happen to anybody.
His narration and breakdown was met with mixed reactions online.