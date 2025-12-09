US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has released an update on its probe into a viral video in which an American woman accused several Ghanaian police officers of kidnapping and extortion.

The individual, identified as Arianna Naomi Mackey, alleged in the footage that she had been seized by three masked officers. According to her account, the men concealed the registration number of their vehicle and wore no name tags. She further claimed that the officers confiscated her mobile phones and camera before coercing her into handing over 400 US dollars.

In the video, she stated: “Last night, I was kidnapped and robbed by the police in Ghana. I was kidnapped by three masked police officers. They covered their number plate; they didn’t have name badges on. They completely covered their face and as soon as they decided they wanted to take us, they took our phones and my camera, so I couldn’t record. I couldn’t contact anyone. I couldn’t even look up what was legal for the police to do.”

She went on to recount how the officers allegedly escorted her to an ATM: “… So at the ATM, I told them obviously, they couldn’t go with me into the ATM. I went to tell the bank people that I was not good, but they still had my phone and my camera and the person that I was with. So I took some money out, I took out $150, and I went back to the car and I gave it to them. I’m thinking it’s over, no, of course, it’s not over. They’re still trying to extort more money out of the other guy. So eventually, they got about $400.”

However, the CID noted in its findings that after contacting Mackey to assist with the investigation, she informed officers that she was no longer in Ghana. Police checks confirmed that she departed the country on 5 December 2025, a detail supported by airport records.

A statement from the Police Service on 9 December 2025 read: “The Police subsequently contacted the alleged victim to assist the investigation. She indicated to Police that she was out of the country and she could not get the names of the alleged officers nor the number plate of the vehicle they were using.”

The CID added that efforts to reach Mackey’s companion in Ghana were unsuccessful, as the friend had declined to take part in the inquiry. As the statement continued: “Police further requested for the contact details of her friend in Ghana, who she said was with her during the time of the incident. She, however, stated that her friend does not want to be involved in the investigation.”

“Last night I was robbed and kidnapped by the police in Ghana.” - An American lady visiting for Detty December claimed, alleging that individuals in uniform took about $400 from her and one other guy . pic.twitter.com/pcquthyen2 — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) December 8, 2025

Investigators also reported that Mackey has since removed the video from her social media page and has not responded to follow-up messages. She has reportedly blocked the CID team on WhatsApp. The update added: “She has since deleted the video on her page and further efforts by the Investigators to contact her through WhatsApp calls and messages have proved unsuccessful, as she has declined to respond and later blocked the team.”

Despite these challenges, the Ghana Police Service affirmed that it is pursuing the case. It stated that diplomatic channels are being engaged in an attempt to secure Mackey’s cooperation: “Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to secure her cooperation through appropriate diplomatic channels. The Ghana Police Service treats such allegations very seriously and remains committed to uncovering the facts in this case.”

