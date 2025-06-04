How 22 athletes lost their lives: The tragic details of Nigeria's bridge crash (Video)

A devastating bus crash that killed 22 athletes in Nigeria's Kano state unfolded in terrifying detail as their vehicle plunged off a major bridge during their journey home from a national sports competition.

The tragedy began when the bus driver lost control whilst crossing the Chiromawa Bridge on the busy Kano-Zaria motorway, according to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed how the accident likely happened, pointing to "fatigue and excessive speed" as the deadly combination that caused the crash after the team's long overnight journey.

The athletes had been travelling back from the National Sports Festival in Ogun state, where they had spent the previous week competing for their home state. More than 30 passengers were packed into the bus when disaster struck.

Footage taken after the accident shows exactly how severe the crash was, the bus completely mangled and lying underneath the bridge, demonstrating the force of the impact when it went over the side.

The crash happened so suddenly that there was little the passengers could do. Those who survived the initial impact were rushed to a local hospital, whilst rescue teams worked to recover the bodies of those who weren't so fortunate.

Investigations into crash begins

The FRSC's investigation suggests the driver may have been struggling with tiredness after the long journey, possibly causing him to drive too fast while trying to get the team home quickly. This dangerous combination proved fatal as he approached the bridge crossing.

Poor road conditions and weak enforcement of traffic rules across Nigeria often contribute to such accidents. The country's roads claimed 5,421 lives in 9,570 recorded accidents last year alone, according to FRSC statistics.

Nigerian Athletes crash

The devastating crash has prompted Kano state to declare Monday a day of mourning, with Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzu announcing that victims' families will receive 1 million naira (around $630, GH₵ 6,487) plus food supplies.