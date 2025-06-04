Deadly stampede: Several fans crashed to death as celebration goes horribly wrong (Video)

At least 11 people have tragically died in a terrible stampede in Bengaluru after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

RCB beat Punjab Kings on Tuesday night to claim the hugely popular T20 trophy, sparking massive celebrations across the Indian city.

Thousands of excited fans gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's home ground, to celebrate their team's historic victory, but the joy quickly turned to tragedy.

Local reports say the stampede happened when hundreds of supporters tried to rush through a gate near Cubbon Park to get into the stadium.

At least 11 people lost their lives, including a woman and a young boy. More than 50 fans were injured, with fears that the death toll could still rise.

The Times of India reported that fans charged in from several different gates, all desperate to catch a glimpse of their cricket heroes. Many people were crushed in the chaos that followed.

Emergency services struggled to reach the scene because of the huge crowds blocking the roads around the stadium.

Four people died at Vydehi Hospital in Bengaluru, while three more were declared dead on arrival at Bowring Hospital.

Officials had planned a government-organised celebration parade for RCB, but these plans were quickly cancelled due to safety concerns.

Authorities react to deadly stampede

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his sadness about the incident:

It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured.

He added:

When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere. After such a glorious ending to the IPL, this has been an anti-climax.