Why Nsoatreman FC have withdrawn from the Ghana Premier League

Nsoatreman FC have announced that they are withdrawing from the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League due to concerns over the "security and safety" of their players.

The club 2024 FA Cup champions, were nearly attacked before their game against FC Samartex on Monday during the Matchday 23 fixtures at DUN's Park.

Nsoatreman FC had already been banned from playing home games at the Nana Konamansah Park after the tragic fatal stabbing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley, during their Matchday 19 match on February 2, 2025.

Reports indicate that angry supporters are planning to retaliate. Last week, it was also reported that an individual trailed Nsoatreman’s team bus as they travelled to Samreboi to play against reigning league champions, FC Samartex .

The person was caught and taken to the Bibiani Police Station for further investigation.

As a result, the club has stated that they are "forced to take this decision" to protect their players.

Club statement

This was contained in a statement released by the club today.

We write to respectfully withdraw from the ongoing Ghana Premier League and any other competitions organized by the Ghana Football Association due to concerns over the security and safety of our players. We are forced to take this decision due to recent events involving our matches with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Samartex FC, which we officially wrote to your high office.

The club said due to all that has transpired over the weeks, it’s difficult to ensure their players are safe and secure.

In light of this, we can no longer guarantee the safety of our players. Therefore, the management and board of directors have no choice but to prioritise the safety and security of our players by withdrawing from the league. We regret any inconvenience this decision may cause.