‘It’s not my priority now’ - AZ Alkmaar goalie Rome-Jayden Oduro on playing for Ghana

AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Oduro has confirmed that representing Ghana is not part of his immediate plans.

Born to a Ghanaian father in Purmerend, Netherlands, Oduro holds eligibility for both Ghana and the Netherlands. However, despite being highly rated as one of the Netherlands' top young goalkeepers, Oduro has yet to play for the senior Dutch national team, though he has featured in their youth setups.

The 20-year-old’s impressive adaptability to the modern game has made him one of the most promising goalkeepers in the Netherlands.

Despite his individual form, AZ Alkmaar was defeated 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in the return leg of their Europa League clash, which ended their European run.

In an interview with renowned UK-based Ghanaian journalist Rahman Osman after the match, Oduro spoke candidly about his national team ambitions.

What I told everybody is I have to focus on playing for Jong Oranje. So, we have to do EUROS, and my focus is here. And so, I see it in the future. It is not my priority now.

Though Ghana is not in his immediate plans, Oduro mentioned he has always admired some of the country’s top football icons.

He shared:

I always liked the Ayew brothers. Also, Asamoah [Gyan] and also a few players.

AZ Alkmaar upcoming game

AZ Alkmaar will now shift their focus to bouncing back against league leaders Ajax over the weekend, aiming to continue their strong domestic form.