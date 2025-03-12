Don’t move to Tottenham, Bournemouth are a better team now - Ex-Ghana striker to Semenyo

Former Ghanaian international Matthew Amoah has warned that a move to Tottenham Hotspur might not be the best decision for Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth forward has been linked with a summer transfer to Spurs, with reports suggesting the North London club is prepared to offer £33.5 million for his services.

Semenyo, 25, has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

However, Amoah, who represented Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, believes Tottenham may not be the right fit for the striker at this point in his career.

Amoah told Africa Foot that if the only he receives this summer if from the North London club, then it’s better for him to stay with the Cherries.

With all due respect to Tottenham, if this is the only offer Semenyo receives this summer, he should stay at Bournemouth.

He argued that Bournemouth currently are in a better position football wise than Tottenham. Hence, Semenyo making that switch would be a career suicide.

Bournemouth are currently a better team than Tottenham and seem more stable, with a very good coach in Andoni Iraola. So, joining a club that is struggling would be a step back that makes no footballing sense.

Semenyo to feature for Black Stars in WC qualifiers

Semenyo’s impressive performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Napoli.

The forward is also expected to be called up for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.