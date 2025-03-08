Semenyo snubs Gyan, names Michael Essien as the greatest Ghanaian to play in the EPL

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has hailed Michael Essien as the greatest Ghanaian footballer to have ever graced the Premier League.

Essien, who enjoyed a distinguished career with Chelsea, made history as the first Ghanaian to win the English top-flight title.

While other notable Ghanaian players such as Tony Yeboah, Sulley Muntari, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew have also left their mark in the Premier League, Semenyo believes none have reached the heights Essien achieved during his time in England.

[It] has to be Michael Essien

The Bournemouth forward stated in an interview with BR Football when asked about the greatest Ghanaian player in Premier League history.

I want to say Asamoah Gyan just for what he's done at Sunderland, but yeah, Michael Essien, he's the GOAT.

Essien’s Premier League career was nothing short of remarkable. During his tenure with Chelsea, he made 168 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists.

His contributions were instrumental in securing two Premier League titles for the Blues in 2006 and 2010, solidifying his legacy as one of Ghana’s finest football exports.

Semenyo this season

Antoine Semenyo has been running riot for Bournemouth this season. The forward has played 26 matches for the Cherries and have scored 7 goals, providing 4 assists.

Semenyo will be hoping to add more goals to his tally before the end of the season and would be seeking to score for Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games against Chad and Madagasacar.