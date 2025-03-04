Black Stars technical advisor assures Ghanaians of 2026 World Cup qualification

Winfried Schäfer, the newly appointed technical advisor for Ghana’s Black Stars, has reassured Ghanaians that he, alongside the technical team, will spare no effort to ensure the national team qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The veteran German coach, who famously led Cameroon to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2002, was brought in at the request of head coach Otto Addo to strengthen the team’s backroom staff.

While securing a spot at the 2026 Mundial remains a top priority, Schäfer emphasised that his vision extends beyond immediate success.

He is committed to fostering the long-term development of football in Ghana, from grassroots levels to the national team.

I want to assure you today that we will not only focus on improving and developing our national team to qualify and represent Ghana in the USA, Mexico, and Canada in the best way possible.

We also aim to enhance football from the grassroots level up to the national team for the benefit of the entire Ghana football community.

At 75, the experienced tactician outlined his comprehensive vision, which includes creating an improved footballing environment for every player, regardless of their current status.

It doesn’t matter if you’re already a superstar in your club or just made it onto the bench—we will work to improve conditions that help you develop.

Schäfer also revealed plans to implement policies that will see the Ghana Football Association (GFA) support schools, clubs, and academies through strategic partnerships.

We want to support every club, big or small, as well as academies and schools, while also striving to build valuable national and international partnerships.

What’s next?

The Black Stars, under the leadership of Otto Addo, are gearing up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers after failing to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to face Madagascar in Morocco.