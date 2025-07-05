Mahama, Shatta Wale, dollar gift promises: All to know about 2025 President's Cup

Ghana's biggest football showdown is set for Sunday as arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko prepare to battle it out in the 2025 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The annual match, held to honour Ghana's sitting president, will celebrate President John Dramani Mahama, who is expected to attend and personally hand over the trophy to the winners. Kick-off is scheduled for 4pm GMT on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Star-studded entertainment

Shatta Wale to perform at 2025 President's Cup

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has been confirmed as the headline performer for this year's event, adding extra excitement to what promises to be a spectacular day. The musical icon will entertain fans before and during the match, making it more than just a football game.

Free entry for fans

In a generous gesture to supporters, entry to the stadium will be completely free for regular fans, though complementary tickets will be available for VIP.

This move by organisers, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Ministry of Sports, aims to bring the entire country together for this special celebration.

Cash incentives heat up rivalry

President's Cup: Kumasi Mayor promises Kotoko $200 for every goal scored against Hearts

The stakes have been raised significantly with mouth-watering cash bonuses on offer. Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly CEO Richard Ofori Agyemang has promised Asante Kotoko players $200 for every goal they score, with a massive $1,000 bonus if they manage to net five goals.

Not to be outdone, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo has pledged $1,000 for every goal Hearts of Oak scores, ensuring both teams have serious financial motivation to find the back of the net.

Match officials

Match officials for 2025 President's Cup

FIFA referee Reginald Collins Amoah will take charge of the encounter, assisted by linesmen Kwesi Brobbey and Emmanuel Dolagbanu, with Charles Bulu serving as fourth official.

More than football

The President's Cup has evolved into a proper national celebration that goes beyond football. It represents what the beautiful game means to Ghana, bringing together fans from across the country for a day of entertainment, music, and fierce sporting competition.