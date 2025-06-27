President Mahama to host Hearts of Oak and Kotoko for historic 10th President's Cup

President John Dramani Mahama will personally hand over the trophy when the country's biggest football rivals meet for a special milestone match next weekend.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are set to clash in the 10th President's Cup on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the president expected to attend the ceremony himself.

The annual showpiece, organised by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) with government backing, has become much more than just a football match.

It has evolved into a proper celebration of what the beautiful game means to Ghana, bringing the entire country together.

This year's "Super Clash" between the nation's two most successful clubs carries extra weight, with both teams desperate to impress in front of the president and a packed home crowd.

Both Hearts and Kotoko confident of victory

Kotoko arrive in good spirits after finally ending their FA Cup drought. The Porcupine Warriors beat Golden Kick 2-1 at the University of Ghana Stadium on June 15, 2025, to claim their 10th MTN FA Cup.

That win has given their fans proper hope again and the players are buzzing with confidence.

Hearts, meanwhile, are looking to turn things around after some tough times. With new coach Didi Dramani in charge, the Phobians will hope to start this new era with a statement win over their sworn rivals.

The Phobians will have the backing of their home supporters and would hope to grab a third successive President’s Cup.