Asante Kotoko ready to play CAF Confederation Cup after 10th FA Cup victory

Asante Kotoko have won their 10th FA Cup title after beating Golden Kick FC 2-1 in a thrilling final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The victory means Kotoko will represent Ghana in next season's CAF Confederation Cup, giving them another chance to make their mark in African football.

Striker Kwame Opoku was the hero for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring both goals including a dramatic last-minute penalty to seal the win.

Kotoko got off to a flying start when Opoku powered home a header in the 16th minute to give his side an early lead.

But Golden Kick, who play in a lower division, weren't going to give up easily. They hit back in style just after the half-hour mark when Bless Ege curled in a brilliant free-kick to level the scores at 1-1.

The second half was a tense affair with both teams pushing hard for a winner. Just when it looked like the match might go to extra time, drama struck in stoppage time.

Golden Kick goalkeeper Kelvin Kofi Saaba brought down Opoku in the penalty area, giving Kotoko a golden opportunity to win the cup.

Opoku kept his cool and slotted home the penalty to spark wild celebrations among the Kotoko fans.

Porcupine Warriors gear up for Africa

The win comes as some consolation for Kotoko after they missed out on the Premier League title this season. But more importantly, it gives them a route back into continental competition.

Kotoko have played in African tournaments recently but haven't made much of an impression. This time though, there's fresh hope that they can do better with their current mix of experienced players and young talent.

The club's bosses are now expected to strengthen the squad during the transfer window to make sure they're ready for the challenge ahead.