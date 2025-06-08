Gold Stars FC secure 2024 Ghana Premier League title, qualify for CAF Champions League

Gold Stars FC have carved their name into Ghanaian football history by winning their first-ever Ghana Premier League title with a resounding 4-0 victory over Accra Lions on the final day of the season.

The dominant performance at Bibiani’s Duns Park sealed a memorable climax to the 2023/24 campaign.

Roared on by their home crowd, the Miners made their intentions clear from the first whistle.

Abdul Farouk Amoaful opened the scoring before Kelvin Oppong, Samuel Kumi, and Frank Amankwah added their names to the scoresheet, completing a comprehensive win against a side already relegated.

The victory ensured Gold Stars finished top of the league table, capping a consistent and impressive season in which they outperformed some of Ghana’s most storied clubs.

With this triumph, they not only clinch their first league title but also book a spot in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Their qualification follows in the footsteps of Medeama SC and FC Samartex 1996, who represented Ghana on the continental stage in the two preceding seasons.

Gold Stars’ achievement adds to the recent trend of fresh contenders rising to prominence in domestic football.

Celebrations erupted across Bibiani as fans witnessed history made on home soil.

For a club that has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years, this Premier League title marks a landmark moment and one that guarantees their place among the elite in Ghanaian football.