Former GFA official blasts Nora Hauptle as overhyped, says local coaches are better

A former big shot at Ghana's football association has slammed ex-Black Queens boss Nora Hauptle, calling her "overhyped" and saying local coaches were much better than her.

Leanier Addy, a former Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member, made the harsh comments after watching Ghana do brilliantly at this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens made it all the way to the semi-finals under their new Swedish manager.

Hauptle ran the team from 2023 after taking over from Mercy Tagoe but left in January when her deal ran out. She's now coaching Zambia's women's team, but they got hammered 5-0 by Nigeria in the quarter-finals and went home early.

Nora Hauptle’s Black Queens are not there yet despite visible progress

Meanwhile, Ghana surpassed the last eight under Kim Lars Bjorkegren to reach the final four. However, they lost the semi-final game against hosts Morocco on penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Leanier Addy labels Nora Hauptle as 'overhyped'

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show, Addy didn't hold back about Hauptle’s time in charge. She bluntly noted:

We overhyped Nora Hauptle. If you check Nora's credentials and those of other Ghanaian coaches who have handled the national team, they were far ahead of her.

Leanier Addy

Addy reckons Ghana should stick with their current boss instead. She wants the football authorities to give Bjorkegren proper backing and set up more practice matches for the women's team. She explained:

We should give this coach [Bjorkegren] more time with the team and arrange more friendly matches for the ladies. I am pleading with the Ministry for more international friendlies.

The timing of Addy's comments is interesting with Ghana going further than Hauptle’s Zambian team at the WAFCON.