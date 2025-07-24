7 Sports stars who have died in 2025

The year 2025 has brought sorrow to the sporting world with the loss of several iconic athletes. From football heroes to Olympic champions, these stars left behind legacies that continue to inspire millions.

Their deaths, whether sudden or due to illness, remind us of both their extraordinary achievements and the fleeting nature of life. Among the most shocking was the tragic car accident that claimed Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva.

Others, like boxing legend George Foreman, passed after long, celebrated careers. Below, Pulse Ghana looks at seven notable sports figures who have died so far this year.

1. Diogo Jota (Portugal – Football)

Liverpool FC Star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain at age 28

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota died in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025, aged 28. He scored 65 goals for Liverpool, winning the Premier League and multiple cups. He passed away just two weeks after marrying his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso.

2. André Silva (Portugal – Football)

André Silva

Jota’s younger brother André, aged 25, died in the same crash. He played for Portuguese club FC Penafiel.

3. Wilberforce Mfum (Ghana – Football)

The Ghanaian legend, famed for scoring Ghana’s first-ever AFCON goal in 1963, passed away on May 11,2025, aged 88. Mfum enjoyed a stellar international career, amassing an impressive 20 goals in just 26 appearances for Ghana.

He was also a key member of the squad that represented the nation at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

4. George Foreman (USA – Boxing)

George Foreman

The two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist died on March 21, 2025, aged 76. Known for his “Rumble in the Jungle” fight and later as an entrepreneur, he was an enduring icon.

Born on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas, Foreman's early years were anything but smooth. A troubled youth in Oregon, he found salvation in boxing at age 14.

5. Lachie Stewart (Scotland – Athletics)

Lachie Stewart

The 1970 Commonwealth Games 10,000m gold medallist died on May 31, 2025, aged 81. Stewart won 10,000m gold for Scotland at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and represented Great Britain at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Born Joseph Laughlin Stewart in Alexandria in 1943, he worked as a dental mechanic. Stewart died in hospital in Paisley after a short illness. In 2020, at age 77, he had the lower half of his leg amputated after complications with diabetes.

6. Jim Breazeale (USA – Baseball)

Jim Breazeale

The former MLB first baseman died on March 13, 2025, aged 75, after a career with the Atlanta Braves. Breazeale played for the Atlanta Braves (1969, 1971-72) and Chicago White Sox (1978). He was born in Houston on October 3, 1949.

7. Audun Groenvold (Norway – Ski Cross)

Audun Groenvold

The 2010 Olympic bronze medallist died on July 16, 2025, after being struck by lightning, aged 49. He was struck by lightning during a cabin trip and, despite being taken to hospital, died.