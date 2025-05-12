Ghana legend Wilberforce Mfum, first Black Stars AFCON scorer, dies at 88

Ghanaian football legend Wilberforce Mfum, the first player to score for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has died at the age of 88.
The former Asante Kotoko and Ghana national team striker passed away on May 11, 2025, following a brief illness.
Affectionately nicknamed “The Bulldozer” for his formidable presence on the pitch, Mfum etched his name in history by netting Ghana’s maiden AFCON goal during the 1963 tournament.
His brilliance continued in the final against Sudan, where he scored twice to propel the Black Stars to their first-ever AFCON triumph.
Mfum enjoyed a stellar international career, amassing an impressive 20 goals in just 26 appearances for Ghana.
He was also a key member of the squad that represented the nation at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
At the club level, Mfum starred for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before embarking on a trailblazing career abroad.
In 1968, he joined the Baltimore Bays of the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) in the United States.
The following year, he moved to Ukrainian SC in the German American Soccer League.
His prolific scoring continued in 1970 with the Ukrainian Nationals of the American Soccer League (ASL), where he shared the league’s Golden Boot with Juan Paletta.
In 1971, Mfum signed with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL), further cementing his legacy as one of Ghana’s earliest football exports.
Mfum’s contributions to Ghanaian and African football remain indelible.
His pioneering achievements and remarkable career will forever be celebrated by fans and future generations.