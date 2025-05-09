The papacy belonged to black man, Pope Leo will not live past 4 years - Prophet Boahen

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, founder of Reign House Chapel International, has made a bold prophecy regarding the tenure of newly elected Pope Leo XIV, asserting that the pontiff will not lead the Catholic Church for more than four years.

In a widely circulated video, Prophet Uche expressed disappointment over the outcome of the papal conclave, stating that divine selection had favoured a Black candidate to ascend to the papacy.

However, he claimed this choice was overlooked in favour of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States.

Cardinal Prevost, a 69-year-old native of Chicago, was elected as the 267th pope following the traditional papal conclave at St. Peter’s Basilica.

His election came after two rounds of black smoke and one final white smoke, signalling his selection as the new leader of the global Catholic Church.

He becomes the first American in history to assume the papacy, taking the name Pope Leo XIV after the demise of Pope Francis.

Known for his extensive missionary work in South America and his leadership within the Vatican’s Dicastery for Bishops, Pope Leo XIV brings a wealth of global pastoral experience to his new role.

Despite the historic nature of his election, Prophet Uche insisted in his remarks that

The papacy belonged to a black man. If the new Pope Leo XIV lives past 3-4 years, then I am not a true Prophet

His comments have since sparked discussion online, with many reflecting on the spiritual, symbolic, and cultural dimensions of the papal selection process.