Edward Ekuadzi, a 36-year-old pupil teacher in Aflao, Ketu South Municipality, Volta Region, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for committing incestuous acts with his 17-year-old daughter.

The case was heard at the Denu Circuit Court on May 2, 2025, where the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Madam Christy Kwau, a trader and the victim’s biological mother, reported that her 17-year-old daughter Senior High School student, had been sexually assaulted by the convict.

The couple had divorced, and the victim had lived with her father since infancy.

On April 22, 2025, the victim visited her mother in Sepenukope and refused to return to her father.

Upon further inquiry, she revealed that the accused had sexually assaulted her twice—first in March 2025 at 4:20 AM and again on April 17, 2025, at 4:30 AM in their living room.

He had also threatened her, warning that she would "risk dying" if she disclosed the abuse.

The complainant reported the case to the Aflao Police Station, and a medical examination was conducted.

The accused was arrested on April 30, 2025, and during interrogation, he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on three occasions.

The court sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labor for his crimes.

What does the law say

Under Section 105 of Ghana's Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), incest is defined as a male aged 16 or above having sexual intercourse with a female he knows to be his granddaughter, daughter, sister (including half-sister), mother, grandmother, or wife's daughter (if under his care).

Punishment:

Conviction carries a mandatory prison sentence of not less than 3 years and not more than 25 years. If the victim is under 16, the offender may face additional charges of defilement under Section 101, which carries a minimum 7-year and maximum life imprisonment.

Consent is not a valid defense in incest cases.