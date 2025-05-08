Pope Leo XIV: All you need to know about the first American Pontiff

The Catholic Church has entered a historic new chapter with the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, following a 24-hour conclave in Vatican City.

The traditional white smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel on Thursday evening marked the momentous selection of the first American pope in the Church's two millennia of history.

Ascension to the Papacy

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away last month at 88 after leading the global Catholic community for over a decade.

The newly elected pontiff brings a unique background as both a longtime missionary in Peru and the former head of the Vatican's Dicastery for Bishops - one of the most influential offices in the Holy See, responsible for bishop appointments worldwide.

Early life and formation

Born in Chicago in 1955 to Mildred Martínez, a Spanish immigrant, and Louis Marius Prevost, a French-Italian catechist, young Robert grew up in a devout household that regularly hosted clergy.

His early religious formation as an altar boy and parish school student led him to discern a priestly vocation. After careful consideration between diocesan priesthood and religious life, he joined the Augustinian Order, drawn by its emphasis on community and the teachings of St. Augustine of Hippo.

Prevost pursued theological studies at Rome's Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum), specializing in canon law.

He was ordained in 1982 by Archbishop Jean Jadot, then serving at the Vatican's Secretariat for Non-Christians.

Missionary work and episcopal service

Following ordination, Prevost began his decades-long service in Peru, working across diverse regions from jungles to highlands in the Territorial Prelature of Chulucanas.

His profound connection to the country led him to obtain Peruvian citizenship in 2015. During his ten years in Peru, he served in multiple leadership roles including:

Community Prior

Director of Formation

Judicial Vicar

Professor

In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him Apostolic Administrator of Chiclayo, elevating him to Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015.

His tenure there, overseeing both urban centers and impoverished rural communities, was marked by both pastoral achievements and controversy, including allegations in 2022 regarding abuse case management - claims the diocese strongly denied.

Rise in the church hierarchy

Prevost's administrative acumen led to his 2020 appointment to the Dicastery for Bishops, where he played a key role in shaping the global episcopate.

His humble response to potential promotion typified his character:

Whether you decide to appoint me or to leave me where I am, I will be happy; but if you ask me to take on a new role in the Church, I will accept.

A Pontificate of continuity and change

As Pope Leo XIV, the 69-year-old pontiff brings:

Multilingual fluency (English, Spanish, Italian) for global engagement

Deep pastoral experience from missionary work to diocesan leadership

Canonical expertise to address Church governance challenges

A bridge between cultures, embodying both American and Peruvian identities

The Church now looks to this historic papacy to navigate complex modern challenges while maintaining the pastoral vision of his predecessor.