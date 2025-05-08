Breaking News: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States has been elected as the 267th pope, making history as the first American pontiff.

The 69-year-old Chicago native will soon appear on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, assuming leadership of the 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

Taking the name Pope Leo XIV, Prevost brings extensive global experience, having dedicated much of his career to missionary work in South America.

Most recently, he oversaw a key Vatican department responsible for bishop appointments. His election signals a continuation of Pope Francis’ reformist agenda.

Before his Vatican service, Prevost spent a decade in Trujillo, Peru, followed by his appointment as Bishop of Chiclayo (2014–2023).

A dual citizen, he has held Peruvian citizenship since 2015, reflecting his deep ties to the region.

His papacy is expected to emphasise pastoral outreach and global engagement, building on his cross-cultural background and administrative expertise.