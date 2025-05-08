$245M African Games 'Scandal': President Mahama reveals officials under probe

President John Mahama has revealed that several officials have been questioned regarding their involvement in alleged financial irregularities during the 2023 African Games.

The disclosure came during a Wednesday night briefing on his administration's first 120 days under a renewed social contract with Ghanaians.

The Games, hosted in Accra in March 2024, were marred by controversy over reported mismanagement and potential corruption, with expenditures reaching $245 million for the event.

Additional allocations included:

$15 million for feeding athletes and officials

$4.5 million for the games management system and accreditation tags

A cornerstone of our commitment to good governance and accountability is tackling corruption and eliminating waste.

President Mahama stated.

I promised to initiate inquiries and forensic audits into several critical matters of public interest. This war against corruption continues unabated.

A number of officials have been invited and questioned concerning the 13th African Games."

In April, former Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif was reportedly interrogated by the National Investigation Bureau, though it remains unclear whether the questioning was directly linked to the African Games expenditure.

Calls for parliamentary probe

Newly appointed Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has called for a parliamentary investigation into the expenditures related to Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games.

The country reportedly spent over $245 million on the event, with $195 million allocated to infrastructure, $15 million for feeding athletes during the 15-day competition, and $48 million on operational costs - expenditures that were justified by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).