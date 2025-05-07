Distinction or disappointment? Pres. Mahama’s 120-day social contract in perspective

Nominate Cabinet Ministers within 14 days – All cabinet members were named within the stipulated timeline.

Constitute the leanest and most efficient government in the Fourth Republic within 90 days.

Establish a Code of Conduct and Standards for government officials – Launched by the President on 6 May.

Host a National Economic Dialogue – Held on 3–4 March to evaluate the economy and guide fiscal policy.

Scrap burdensome taxes – The 2025 budget abolished the E-levy, COVID levy, 10% betting levy, and Emissions Levy.

Establish the Accelerated Export Development Council (AEDC) – A 19-member council was inaugurated on 6 May.

Convene a national education consultative forum – Launched on 18 February.

Implement ‘No Academic Fee’ policy for first-year students in public tertiary institutions – Portal launched on 29 April.

Introduce Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities and the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MahamaCares) Fund – MahamaCares was launched on 29 April.

Commence free sanitary pad distribution in schools – National programme launched in Accra on 24 April.

Ban political appointees from purchasing state assets.

Allocate seed funding for the Women’s Development Bank – GHS 51 million announced in the 2025 budget.

Launch job creation initiatives in the 2025 budget – ‘Adwumawura’, ‘National Apprenticeship’, and ‘One Million Coders’ launched.

Ban illegal mining in forest reserves and roll out environmental recovery programmes – 'Water Guard' initiatives launched; however, LI 2462 is yet to be repealed.

Launch ‘The Black Star Experience’ to promote arts, culture and tourism.

Reopen investigations into unresolved crimes – Includes the 2020 election killings, Ahmed Suale’s murder, and others.

Initiate a probe into the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage disaster – A five-member committee was set up in March.

Begin flood victim compensation – GHS 242.5 million allocation announced in the 2025 budget.