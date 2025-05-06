President Mahama’s alleged third-term agenda: Constitutional reality or political noise?

The suspension of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, effective 22nd April, has sparked intense legal and political debate, with President John Mahama and the Council of State coming under sharp scrutiny in recent days.

At the forefront of the criticism is the leadership of the main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which has expressed strong reservations about the directive.

While the party continues to protest the decision, several senior figures—including the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin—have alleged a grand conspiracy to manipulate the judiciary in order to legitimise a potential third-term bid for President Mahama.

This allegation has been echoed across multiple media platforms by other prominent party members, including the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, and the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (popularly known as Nana B).

The NPP reinforced their claims following the President’s nomination of seven justices to the Supreme Court on 29th April 2025.

The controversy prompted the NPP, in collaboration with four other political parties—the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), the National Democratic Party (NDP), the People’s National Party (PNP), and the Ghana Union Movement (GUM)—to stage a protest on Monday, 5th May, dubbed #SaveTheJudiciaryDemo.

Response from the Majority Leader

However, the claims have been firmly denied by the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, who refuted assertions that President Mahama is pursuing a third-term agenda.

According to him, the narrative is a fabrication by the opposition NPP and has never been a topic of discussion within government or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reactions

The allegation has since generated broad public debate, with renowned political figures joining the discourse.

Notable among them is the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, who stated in a Facebook post on 25th April:

President John Dramani Mahama is not and will not attempt to run for a third term. Ignore any wayward town criers suggesting so.

Similarly, Mussa K. Dankwah, Executive Director and Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics, also weighed in on the matter, urging the President to reject any calls for a third-term bid.

In a Facebook post dated 28th April, he also wrote:

Even if Ghanaians say yes, I would advise Mahama to refuse to go in that direction. You must not always go with public opinion on such matters. Resist the temptation if you truly believe in good governance. Build successors so you don’t become Kagame, because death will always remind you that you will not be here forever.

Constitutional Provision and Legal Opinion

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly outlines in Article 66(2):

A person shall not be elected to hold office as President of Ghana for more than two terms.

But are there any legal loopholes that could be exploited to enable a third term? Pulse News consulted constitutional lawyer Paul Kumi for his legal insight.

He clarified:

Article 66 is an entrenched clause in the 1992 Constitution, meaning it can only be amended via a referendum in which a majority of voters support the proposed change.

He further clarified:

At no point does the judiciary play a role in such a process. I do not know where these allegations are coming from. The law is clear: a president is limited to two terms. Under the current constitution, there is no legal path for President Mahama to pursue a third term.

Perspective from a Political Analyst

Political analyst Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere also spoke to Pulse News, expressing disappointment over what he described as the NPP’s “ridiculous” allegations.

He stated:

It is an aberration on the part of the minority to proceed in such a manner. I also believe some of them are positioning themselves for future political opportunities should they win the next elections.

Dr Otchere dismissed the claims, urging the NPP to focus its efforts on more constructive political engagement.

Conclusion

With tensions high and political rhetoric intensifying, the debate over President Mahama’s alleged third-term ambitions continues to divide public opinion.