Mahama plotting to manipulate the law for a third term bid in 2028 – NPP alleges

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged that President John Mahama is involved in a grand conspiracy to manipulate the judiciary in order to legitimise a bid for a third term in office.

This allegation follows the suspension of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo, on Tuesday, 22nd April—a move that has sparked widespread public debate.

In response, the NPP, along with four other political parties—the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), National Democratic Party (NDP), People’s National Party (PNP), and the Ghana Union Movement (GUM)—has announced a nationwide protest scheduled for 5th May.

In a joint statement, the parties further alleged that efforts are underway to remove the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, along with her two deputies.

The statement read:

With a handpicked Chief Justice potentially presiding over judicial decisions, this move would pave the way for full political control over Ghana’s democratic institutions.

The parties accused the President of a broader scheme to legitimise a third-term bid, stating:

Even more concerning is what lies ahead: a covert plan to pursue constitutional interpretation at the Supreme Court—once reconstituted with loyalist appointments—to challenge the conventional reading of Article 66(2). The ultimate goal? To legitimise John Mahama’s bid for a third term as President in the 2028 general elections.

They also accused President Mahama of exhibiting authoritarian tendencies:

The signs of tyranny are clear. The posture of insensitivity and vindictiveness under Mahama’s leadership must be confronted head-on. Ghanaians must rise—not in silence, but in defiance—to protect their dignity, their livelihoods, and their democracy.