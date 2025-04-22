Pres. Mahama suspends Chief Justice Torkornoo, forms committee to probe petitions

President John Dramani Mahama has suspended the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

According to a statement dated Tuesday April 22, the decision, taken in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution and following consultation with the Council of State, comes after a prima facie case was established in relation to three separate petitions submitted against the Chief Justice.

In line with constitutional requirements, the President has constituted a committee to investigate the matters raised in the petitions.

The committee, formed in consultation with the Council of State, comprises the following members:

Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice of the Supreme Court – Chairman Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court – Member Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Former Auditor-General – Member Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo, Ghana Armed Forces – Member Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor, University of Ghana – Member

Pursuant to Article 146(10) of the Constitution, and in accordance with the advice of the Council of State, the President has issued a warrant suspending the Chief Justice with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings.

Background

On 26th March, a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that President Mahama had received three distinct petitions seeking the removal of the Chief Justice.

In compliance with Article 146, the President forwarded the petitions to the Council of State to initiate the mandatory consultative process.

At the Chief Justice’s request, she was granted a 10-day period to respond. Her written response was submitted on 7th April.

Meanwhile, the development has sparked intense political and legal discourse, culminating in a lawsuit filed by former Attorney-General Godfred Dame on behalf of Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo.