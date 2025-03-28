President Mahama grants Chief Justice 10 days to respond to removal petitions

President John Dramani Mahama has granted Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo ten days to respond to the three petitions seeking her removal.
This follows a request from the Chief Justice in a letter dated 27th March 2025, in which she sought copies of the petitions to enable her to respond in accordance with due process under Article 146(1) and her right to a fair trial.
In a recent letter signed by his Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, the President granted the request. The letter stated:
Upon receipt of the petitions, His Excellency was advised that, as per Frank Agyei Twum v Attorney General and Bright Akwetey [2005-2006] SCGLR 732, the confidentiality attached to proceedings under Article 146 also extends to documents and other relevant material used in the proceedings.
However, President Mahama expressed disappointment that the Chief Justice’s letter was shared on social media before he had the opportunity to review its contents.
His Excellency, however, notes with disappointment that your letter of 27th March 2025, addressed to him, was circulating on social media even before he could review its contents.
The letter further stated:
The letter was reportedly shared as an attachment to another letter you wrote to the President of the Supreme Court, the President of the Association of Magistrates and Judges, and the President of the Ghana Bar Association. Therefore, we are constrained to mark each page of the attachments to this letter as ‘restricted’.
The letter concluded by reaffirming President Mahama’s commitment to due process and formally requesting a response within ten days to facilitate further consultation with the Council of State.