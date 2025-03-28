'I’ll be proven innocent' – Adu Boahene breaks silence on corruption allegations

He made this brief remark on 28th March 2025 while responding to a question from a JoyNews correspondent.

This occurred as he was being escorted in handcuffs out of court following the hearing of his bail application.

When asked about the charges against him, Mr Adu Boahene replied, "I have not been charged with anything yet—none whatsoever." When further questioned about his confidence in being vindicated, he simply responded, "Definitely."

Mr Adu Boahene’s statement comes in the wake of allegations that he illegally amassed over GH₵39 million ($5.2 million) from the procurement of a $7 million cyber defence system software from the Israeli company ISC Holdings Limited in 2020.

Bail Conditions Adjusted

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has reduced the bail conditions for Kwabena Adu Boahene following an appeal by his lawyers.

In court, the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem Sai, informed the court that Mr Adu Boahene's wife, Angela Adjei Boateng allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by transporting suspected currency bills in suitcases on the night of her husband's arrest.

Mr Adu Boahene’s lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, described the bail sum as excessive and petitioned for a reduction, which was eventually granted.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reduced the initial bail sum from GH₵120 million to GH₵80 million, with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.

However, his wife, is still required to meet the GH₵80 million bail condition, with two sureties to be justified.