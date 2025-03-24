GH₵49m diverted, GH₵39.4m stolen – A-G exposes former NSB director & wife

The Attorney General (A-G), Dr Dominic Ayine, has unveiled details of alleged corruption involving the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu Boahene, and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.
According to the A-G, Mr Boahene, during his tenure, diverted GH₵49 million in public funds from the bureau, formerly known as the Bureau of National Communications (BNC).
Addressing a press conference on Monday, 24th March, Dr Ayine revealed that in October 2018, the couple established a company named BNC Communications Bureau, where they served as sole directors, with the intent of siphoning public funds.
Subsequently, on 30th January 2020, Mr Adu Boahene signed a contract on behalf of the government with an Israeli company, ISC Holdings Limited, for the purchase of cyber defence system software valued at $7 million.
Under this agreement, Mr Adu Boahene transferred a total of GH₵49 million (equivalent to $7 million) into his private company’s account at Fidelity Bank in two separate tranches on 6th February and 30th March 2020.
Out of this amount, only GH₵9,537,520 ($1.75 million) was paid to the Israeli company for the transaction, while the couple allegedly kept GH₵39.4 million for themselves.
Dr Ayine stated:
A review of the transactions on the private BNC account reveals that after the payment of GH₵9,537,520, Mr Adu Boahene and his wife began using the remaining funds for personal expenses, making transfers to local third parties, personal investments, and unidentified recipients.
In essence, the difference between GH₵49 million, which Mr Adu Boahene transferred from the national BNC’s bank account to his private BNC, and GH₵9.5 million, which he actually paid to ISC Holdings for the software, ended up with him and his wife.
The Attorney General, in his address, issued a stern warning to employees of Mr Adu Boahene’s company and the banks involved, instructing them not to approve any withdrawals or diversions of funds from accounts linked to the former NSB director and his wife.