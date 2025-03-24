GH₵49m diverted, GH₵39.4m stolen – A-G exposes former NSB director & wife

The Attorney General (A-G), Dr Dominic Ayine, has unveiled details of alleged corruption involving the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu Boahene, and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

According to the A-G, Mr Boahene, during his tenure, diverted GH₵49 million in public funds from the bureau, formerly known as the Bureau of National Communications (BNC).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, 24th March, Dr Ayine revealed that in October 2018, the couple established a company named BNC Communications Bureau, where they served as sole directors, with the intent of siphoning public funds.

Subsequently, on 30th January 2020, Mr Adu Boahene signed a contract on behalf of the government with an Israeli company, ISC Holdings Limited, for the purchase of cyber defence system software valued at $7 million.

Under this agreement, Mr Adu Boahene transferred a total of GH₵49 million (equivalent to $7 million) into his private company’s account at Fidelity Bank in two separate tranches on 6th February and 30th March 2020.

Out of this amount, only GH₵9,537,520 ($1.75 million) was paid to the Israeli company for the transaction, while the couple allegedly kept GH₵39.4 million for themselves.

Dr Ayine stated:

A review of the transactions on the private BNC account reveals that after the payment of GH₵9,537,520, Mr Adu Boahene and his wife began using the remaining funds for personal expenses, making transfers to local third parties, personal investments, and unidentified recipients.

In essence, the difference between GH₵49 million, which Mr Adu Boahene transferred from the national BNC’s bank account to his private BNC, and GH₵9.5 million, which he actually paid to ISC Holdings for the software, ended up with him and his wife.