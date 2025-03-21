Former NSA director general arrested by NIB over NSS ghost names scandal

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has reportedly arrested Osei Assibey Antwi, the former Director General of the National Service Authority (NSA).

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Mr Antwi was taken into custody on the morning of Friday, 21st March, and detained at the NIB headquarters.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost names scandal.

Related Arrests

Former Deputy Director of the NSS, Gifty Oware-Mensah, was also arrested by the NIB on 7th March in connection with the same case.

Earlier, Kwaku Ohene Gyan, popularly known as Osonoba, also a former Deputy Director of Operations at the NSS, was detained as part of the ongoing probe.

Additionally, the NIB has questioned Yaw Danso, an accountant at the NSS, although he has denied any involvement in the scandal.

Background

The NSS ghost names scandal has rocked Ghana, with allegations that billions of cedis have been fraudulently siphoned from public funds.

An investigation by The Fourth Estate uncovered massive payroll fraud within the NSS, exposing thousands of fake names and fraudulent student index numbers linked to some of Ghana’s top universities.

The exposé, covering the eight-year tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo (2017–2024), revealed that fraudulent identities infiltrated the system as early as 2018, leading to an estimated loss of 2.2 billion cedis.

The fake index numbers were linked to institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University for Development Studies (UDS), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Tamale Technical University, Valley View University (VVU), and several colleges of education.