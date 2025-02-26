NSS Scandal: NIB releases former deputy NSA director after days in detention

After days in detention, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) has released Kwaku Ohene Gyan, popularly known as Osonoba, the former Deputy Director of Operations at the National Service Authority (NSA).

Mr Gyan was taken into custody by NIB personnel on Saturday, 22nd February, as part of an ongoing investigation into the National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost name scandal.

According to the latest reports, he was released on Monday, 24th February, but remains a key person of interest in the case. He may be recalled by the bureau for further questioning as investigations continue.

As part of the probe, the NIB has also questioned Yaw Danso, an accountant at the NSA, although he has denied any involvement in the scandal.

Additionally, authorities are reportedly searching for Gifty Oware-Mensah, the former Deputy Executive Director of the NSA, who is allegedly on the run.

The NSS ghost name scandal has sent shockwaves through Ghana, with billions of cedis allegedly siphoned from public funds.

An investigation by The Fourth Estate uncovered widespread fraud within the NSA’s payroll system, exposing thousands of fake names and bogus student index numbers linked to some of Ghana’s top universities.

The exposé, spanning the eight-year tenure of former President Nana Akufo-Addo (2017–2024), reveals that fraudulent identities have been infiltrating the system since 2018, leading to an estimated loss of 2.2 billion cedis.