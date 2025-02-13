The National Service Authority (NSA) has assured that the current administration of President John Mahama will ensure the timely payment of allowances for national service personnel.

This commitment follows the government's commencement of payments for all outstanding six months of arrears owed to service personnel on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Addressing a press conference on the same day, Acting Director of the NSA, Felix Gyamfi, disclosed that the funds were released by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department upon a directive from the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

He confirmed that the Secretariat would begin settling all arrears owed by the previous government, covering payments from August 2024 to January 2025, while pledging that all future payments would be made on time:

I can confidently assure you that you can take President Mahama’s word for it—this will likely be the last time your allowances are delayed. President Mahama will ensure that your allowances are paid in the same month you work, and payments will be made on time.

Mr Gyamfi also responded to the President’s directive for the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) to investigate over 81,000 suspected ghost names identified on the scheme. He expressed concern over the situation, arguing that the scandal was orchestrated by the previous leadership of the NSA:

It is deeply troubling that those entrusted with overseeing the welfare of service personnel were the very ones who failed us. The scale of this fraud at the National Service Scheme is shocking. How could Ghanaians, fully aware of our economic challenges, commit such a massive fraud against their own brothers and sisters?