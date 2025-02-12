Imagine spending weeks going through rigorous interviews, only to finally receive an appointment into a public sector institution. However, just as your career begins, you receive your appointment letter after the December 7, 2024, general elections—only to lose the job within two months due to a government directive.

This is the unfortunate reality for many individuals who were recruited into the public service after December 7th, following the John Mahama administration’s decision to revoke all such appointments.

The move has sparked widespread controversy, with Minister of State for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, defending it on the grounds that the recruitment were riddled with irregularities.

Amid the growing backlash, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has announced plans to take legal action against the government over the dismissals. In a press statement dated 11th February, the lawmaker strongly condemned the decision, stating:

It is deeply unfortunate and unacceptable that young people, duly recruited by a properly constituted Ghanaian government, are now being dismissed without just cause. This is nothing but political victimisation, and I refuse to stand by and watch it happen.

He further declared:

We are taking this battle to court to ensure that this already failing government does not have unchecked power to unjustly terminate hardworking young employees. If this government is serious about job creation, it should be expanding opportunities, not displacing workers.

We cannot sit and allow the government to abuse us in a manner that does not accord with due process. This approach is dehumanising and a violation of our entrenched rights—not just as humans, but more importantly, as Ghanaians.