Gov’t revokes all public sector appointments and recruitment made after December 7

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has directed the immediate revocation of all appointments and recruitments made in the public services by the former Nana Akufo-Addo administration after 7th December 2024.

In a confidential letter addressed to heads of public institutions, Mr Debrah stated that these recruitments violated established good governance practices and principles.

It will be recalled that in a statement on 17th December, the transition team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, before officially assuming office, pledged to reverse last-minute recruitments, payments, and promotions made by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, branding them illegal.

Subsequently, in a letter dated 15th January 2025, Mr Debrah instructed heads of state institutions to submit payroll records for all staff recruited after 7th December, no later than Friday, 31st January 2025.

The letter emphasised that this directive aims to ensure accuracy and transparency in the government’s payroll system. It stated:

Consistent with Government pronouncements regarding near end-of-tenure appointments and recruitments, I wish to bring to your attention that all appointments and recruitments made in the Public Services of Ghana after 7th December 2024 do not comply with established good governance practices and principles.

Accordingly, all Heads of Government Institutions are hereby requested to take the necessary steps to annul any such appointments or recruitment and submit a comprehensive report on the actions taken to this Office by 17th February 2025.

Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.