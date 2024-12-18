Incoming NDC gov’t to reverse all last-minute recruitment and payments

This comes amid seeming tensions between the transition teams of the NPP and NDC over alleged last-minute decisions by state agencies, including the Interior Ministry, Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

While the NDC transition team has flagged these actions as illegal and made in bad faith, the NPP's transition team has defended them, asserting that President Nana Akufo-Addo's mandate extends until January 6, 2025.

In a statement dated December 17, the NDC transition team described these decisions as acts of bad faith and declared that they would be reversed once the formal transfer of power occurs.

The statement read:

The Transition Team of the President-elect wishes to state emphatically that, given the bad faith displayed by the government, all these payments, recruitment, transfers, and promotions, some of which have been backdated, will be reversed and, where necessary, public officials responsible for them held to strict account when a formal transfer of power takes place.

The NDC also issued a stern warning to public officials, urging them to resist pressure from the outgoing administration, as such actions could have severe consequences when John Dramani Mahama officially assumes office on January 7, 2025.