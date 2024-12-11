Check full list of Akufo-Addo and John Mahama’s 2024 Transition Team

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a team to oversee the transition of power from his outgoing government to the incoming John Mahama administration. This is in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) (the "Act").
The team includes the Attorney General, Finance Minister, National Security, and Interior Ministers, among others.
In a statement dated Tuesday, 10 December, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, noted that the team will ensure a “seamless and efficient transfer of executive authority, as mandated by the Act, to maintain stability and continuity in governance.”
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a smooth transition process to enhance Ghana’s democracy.
Government’s transition team
Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare - Head of the Presidential Staff appointed under the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) [Chief of Staff]
Godfred Yeboah Dame - The Attorney-General
Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu - Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs
Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam - Minister responsible for Finance
Hon. Henry Quartey - Minister responsible for the Interior
Hon. Dominic Nitiwul - Minister responsible for Defence
Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey - Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs
Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah - Minister responsible for Local Government
Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah - Minister responsible for National Security
Additionally, in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act, the Team shall include the following individuals:
The Head of Civil Service - Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh
The Head of the Local Government Service - Dr. Nana Ato Arthur
The Secretary to the Cabinet - Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari
The National Security Coordinator - Mr. Edward Asomani
Joint Transition Team appointed by President-elect, John Mahama
Hon. Julius Debrah - Co-Chairperson
Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia - Member
Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey - Member
Dr. Callistus Mahama – Member/Secretary to the Transition Team
Dr. Valerie Sawyer - Member
Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi - Member
Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson - Member
Hon. Mahama Ayariga - Member
Hon. Goosie Tanoh - Member
Dr. Edward Omane Boamah - Member
Additionally, the President-elect has nominated Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the Transitional Advisory Council.
The transition team will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, following a meeting between the President and the President-elect, who will serve as Co-Chairpersons of the Team. The President has delegated Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to act as Co-Chairperson of the Team in the absence of the President.
Furthermore, pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the Act, the President has appointed the former Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, to the Advisory Council. The Chairperson of the Advisory Council will be the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.