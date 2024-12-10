Former Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East constituency in the Ashanti Region, Edward Ennin, has blamed President Nana Akufo-Addo for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) massive defeat in the 2024 general election.

According to him, the president has left the party in a "ditch," failing to take decisive action against the impunity exhibited by some of his appointees.

In an interview with TV3, Ennin highlighted deep cracks within the party:

Most of his actions did not help the party at all. So the president, he's also somebody we should blame for this defeat. We have to blame him.

Ennin revealed that, at some point, he was forced to distance himself from the president and his appointees:

At some point I wasn't close to them. I got pissed off because me, I will speak my mind. I'll tell you what it is. I. Because I don't depend on anyone.

He added:

The day I realised Nana supported a CPP member to become a national chairman, I told my friends and people around me that this president would kill the party before he knew. And it has happened. We witnessed it now.

The former lawmaker therefore called for a total restructuring of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite disgruntled members and resolve internal issues. He stated that this should begin with an overhaul of the party’s leadership structure and efforts to recall Alan Kyerematen, who defected to form the Movement for Change to contest the 2024 election.

In a related development, Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi has also blamed former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the NPP’s loss. In a recent statement, Antwi explained that the party’s failure to act on calls for Ofori-Atta’s removal, despite widespread public outcry over his handling of the economy, alienated voters and led to widespread apathy.

On Monday, 9 January, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, declared John Dramani Mahama, leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner of the 2024 general elections. Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), defeating Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).