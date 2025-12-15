One dead as bees reportedly attack NDC supporters in Kpandai

One person has been confirmed dead following a swarm of bees attacking supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai District on Sunday, shortly after the party’s campaign event.

The victim, identified as a local chief from one of the communities in the district, was riding a motorbike when the bees struck. In the resulting panic, he reportedly abandoned the bike and attempted to escape on foot, but was fatally beaten amid the chaos.

Speaking to Citi News, the NDC’s Kpandai Constituency Secretary, Mr Robert confirmed the incident and described it as occurring immediately after the party had wrapped up its campaign programme.

Some residents have linked the tragedy to spiritual causes, labelling it a curse, though no official confirmation of such claims has been made.

Police and local authorities have launched investigations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

The incident comes at a tense time in Kpandai, where the Electoral Commission has scheduled a parliamentary election rerun for Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

The rerun follows a High Court decision that nullified the 2024 parliamentary results over irregularities during collation. The same candidates from the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expected to contest again, with both parties stepping up campaigning in the constituency.