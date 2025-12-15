Don’t vote for a candidate who insults women – Adwoa Safo jabs Ken Agyapong (video)
Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has urged delegates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconsider supporting presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.
According to her, the party must choose a candidate with a strong reputation, not someone who has consistently disrespected women. She specifically referenced comments made by Mr Agyapong during her absence from Parliament in 2022, despite the fact that they share two children.
In her speech, she stated:
Are you going to vote for a man who insults a woman? Why would you vote for a man who insults a woman? When I had issues, haven't you heard him insult me? He said I do not respect, that I have embezzled state money, and even claimed I have a cover under Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.
She added:
He further asserted that I am useless and that my father could not control me. If you ignore this and vote for him, the NDC will use his record against us...
Adwoa Safo, who has declared her support for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, explained her decision, stating:
I am a politician, and Honourable Kennedy Agyapong is also a politician. Just as he has his opinions and ambitions, I have mine, and I am pursuing my political career.
She further emphasised:
I do not hate Honourable Kennedy Agyapong. We have two beautiful children together, one male and one female; therefore, this is not a matter of family or personal animosity. It is about the direction of the NPP party.
The upcoming NPP presidential primaries, scheduled for 31 January 2026, are expected to be fiercely contested, with Dr Bawumia facing strong competition from Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.
