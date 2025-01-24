Presidency directs state institutions to submit details of staff hired after Dec. 7

The Office of the President has instructed heads of state institutions to submit payroll records for all staff recruited after December 7 by the outgoing administration. Heads of institutions are expected to comply with this directive no later than Friday, 31st January 2025.
According to a statement dated 15th January 2025, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, stated that the information is intended to ensure accuracy and transparency in the government’s payroll system.
The statement read:
In line with ongoing efforts to ensure the accuracy and integrity of government payroll records under the John Mahama administration, I am writing to request your assistance in providing information on staff who have been added to your Institution's Payroll since Saturday 7th December 2024.
The following details of staff are to be submitted:
Full Name
Designation/Job Title
Employee Identification Number (if applicable)
Date of Appointment
Date added to Payroll
NDC Transition Team Vows to Reverse Last-Minute Appointments
It will be recalled that the transition team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had, prior to officially assuming office, pledged to reverse last-minute recruitments, payments, and promotions made by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.
While the NDC transition team flagged these actions as illegal and conducted in bad faith, the NPP's transition team defended them, arguing that President Nana Akufo-Addo's mandate extends until 6th January 2025.
In a statement dated 17th December 2024, the NDC transition team labelled such decisions as acts of bad faith and announced that they would be reversed following the formal transfer of power.