President Mahama donates one million cedis to victims of Kantamanto fire outbreak

The government has donated a sum of one million cedis to support traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Kantamanto market in Accra. This donation fulfils a promise made by President John Mahama during a meeting with the leadership of the traders on Monday, 13th January.
It will be recalled that on 2nd January 2025, a devastating fire destroyed over 7,000 shops at the Kantamanto market, resulting in losses amounting to millions of cedis and leaving over 30,000 traders reliant on donations for recovery.
During the presentation of the donation to the delegation of the Kantamanto Traders Association, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah conveyed the President’s sympathy for the traders’ losses and assured them of continued support.
He stated:
We sympathise with you for this unfortunate incident because it is worrying to lose all your investments in such a manner. The President wants you to stay strong, and as long as he is the leader, he will help you revive your businesses. When you are president, you must cater for every citizen without political divide.
Mr Debrah also outlined plans to assist in reviving the market:
As for the electric poles and transformers, we will direct the Energy Minister to take charge and fix them to help revive your businesses. To help cushion the losses, the President has directed me to donate one million cedis to the affected traders. Regarding the rebuilding of the market, the government would like to know the progress so far to decide the next line of action.
Receiving the donation, the Chairman of the Traders Association, Reverend Opoku Afreh, expressed gratitude on behalf of the affected traders for the government’s support.