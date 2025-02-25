Motor rider tragically smashed to death by moving train at Avenor (video)

A tragic accident at Avenor in the Greater Accra Region has claimed the life of an unidentified motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a moving train.

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 24th February, around 6 PM, when the rider, on a white jungle bike, attempted to cross the railway tracks without noticing the oncoming train.

Unfortunately, he was unable to evade the fast-approaching locomotive, resulting in his instant death.

A viral video of the accident captures the horrifying moment when the rider unknowingly rode directly into the train’s path.

The footage also shows concerned bystanders rushing to the scene in an attempt to assist him, but a male voice in the background commentary confirmed that he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities were alerted and are working to identify the victim and locate his family for official notification.

This tragic incident has reignited public concerns over railway safety, with many calling on authorities to implement stricter measures to prevent similar accidents at railway crossings nationwide.

Yes, the deceased rider may have been negligent, but let’s address the real issue here, why isn’t there a proper barrier to stop vehicles when a train is crossing? How many more lives need to be lost before basic safety measures are put in place? And let’s not forget, the roads in Greater Accra are practically death traps at night with no working streetlights.

This is sad but sometimes these riders are too much in a hurry. They always feel they can easily maneuver through tight places.