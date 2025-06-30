Fuel prices to rise from 1 July after 6 months of decline

After nearly six months of declining prices, fuel prices at the pump are expected to increase slightly from Tuesday, 1 July 2025, according to the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).

COMAC projects that petrol prices will rise by 2%, diesel by 5%, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by approximately 1%.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, 30 June, the Chief Executive Officer of COMAC, Dr Riverson Oppong, attributed the expected increases to several contributing factors, including the National Petroleum Authority’s (NPA) price build-up structure.

Dr Oppong stated:

Even before the implementation of the amended Energy Sector Levy—which has now been suspended—our projections indicate that pump prices are likely to go up.

He continued:

I can confirm that petrol is likely to increase by 2 percent, LPG may go up by just over 1 percent, and diesel could see a 5 percent hike. These projections take into account all relevant factors, including the NPA’s pricing formula.

Dr Oppong also urged the government to consider transitioning qualified Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) from the current cash-and-carry model to a credit-based tax payment system.

We are appealing to the government to support the industry by moving eligible members from the current system to a bond scheme. Those already on bonds with a duty to self-recognise should be given the opportunity to do so.