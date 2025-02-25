5 severely injured as Bawku SHS and Bawku technical institute students clash

Several students have reportedly sustained injuries following a violent clash between students of Bawku Senior High School and Bawku Technical Institute.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 25th February, during a peace march organised by school authorities in collaboration with the Kpalwega traditional rulers. The march aimed to promote peace in the area amid escalating chieftaincy tensions.

According to reports, traditional leaders had proposed the burial of the okra stick, a symbolic ritual intended to foster reconciliation and stability.

However, tensions escalated during the ceremony, leading to violent confrontations between students from both schools, who began pelting stones at each other, disrupting the event and causing multiple injuries.

As a result, five students sustained severe injuries, while several others suffered minor wounds. The Bawku Divisional Police Command swiftly intervened to restore order, and the injured students were rushed to Quality and Vineyard hospitals in Bawku for medical treatment.

Despite the disruption, school authorities and the Ghana Education Service (GES) proceeded with the ritual, successfully completing it with the involvement of senior prefects from both institutions.

This latest development comes just 72 hours after a similar incident at Sokode Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region, which led to the students being sent home.

The directive, issued by the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Sunday, 23rd February, followed violent clashes between students and local residents, which resulted in multiple injuries.

Reports indicate that the confrontation began when some students were attacked after venturing into the community to buy food. In retaliation, they mobilised their peers for a reprisal attack.