Soldier dead, 4 others injured in fatal accident near Bawku

A tragic accident involving a military armoured vehicle has claimed the life of one soldier and left four others seriously injured in Saka, a suburb of the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2025, when the soldiers were travelling from Bawku to Bolgatanga.

According to preliminary reports, the accident was caused by a burst tire, which led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The armoured car, with registration number 21GA39, reportedly somersaulted multiple times after the left rear tire dislodged while in motion.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the vehicle was on an official escort mission to Bawku at the time of the accident.

The sudden tire failure caused the driver to struggle with steering, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

Local residents quickly rallied to assist emergency responders and police personnel in rescuing the injured soldiers and retrieving the body of the deceased officer.

The injured were rushed to the Zebilla District Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

The identity of the deceased soldier has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

The Ghana Armed Forces have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, but investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.