Man arrested for allegedly killing his rival

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the apprehension of Malcom Fraizer, also known as Nii Djan, in connection with a homicide that followed a violent altercation in Accra.

The arrest, executed on 1st July 2025, was carried out by the National Operations Directorate (NOD) Intelligence Unit. Investigators successfully located the suspect's hideout through a combination of intelligence gathering and analysis of circulating video footage linked to the incident.

According to an official police statement, the fatal incident occurred on 1st April 2025. During initial questioning, Mr. Fraizer reportedly admitted to engaging in a physical confrontation with the deceased, stemming from his discovery of the individual's alleged relationship with his ex-wife.

Authorities stress that this case powerfully highlights the critical dangers of unresolved domestic conflicts. It serves as a stark reminder of how intense emotional triggers can tragically escalate into violence, even leading to fatal outcomes.

Mr. Fraizer is currently being held in police custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. While further specifics regarding the deceased's identity or the precise circumstances of the incident have not yet been released, the Police Service has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring justice is delivered.

Still on arrests, the Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region for unlawfully possessing and wearing a police uniform without proper authorisation.According to an official police statement, the suspect has been identified as Osei Kwame, locally known as "Nsafufoo".

The arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media platforms showing the suspect appearing intoxicated while dressed in police uniform.

The incriminating footage, which gained widespread attention on social media, showed the suspect being physically confronted by two individuals who accused him of scheming to have them arrested.