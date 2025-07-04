'I could see their panties’ – UPSA lecturer laments rising indecent dressing on campus

A lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr Ishaq Ibrahim, has expressed deep concern over what he describes as a growing trend of indecent dressing among students, both during in-person lectures and virtual learning sessions.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, July 3, 2025, Mr Ibrahim called for immediate action to preserve professional standards within the university environment.

I had the opportunity of teaching law students Legal Environment in Business, and the way some of them dress is really bad

He lamented.

You just have to teach them; you just have to be there to experience it.

Mr Ibrahim recounted several experiences he described as inappropriate.

In one notable instance during his second year of teaching, he had to ask female students wearing extremely short skirts—exposing their undergarments—to relocate to the back of the lecture hall.

I am standing at the podium teaching, and the students are sitting over there—the skirt is so short that you could see their panties

The lecturer also reflected on the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when virtual learning exposed additional concerns.

Some students, he noted, joined Zoom lectures in nightwear, from their beds, or even took their devices into the bathroom mid-lecture.

I have had the experience of students putting on earphones and going to shower… The good thing about Zoom is that it highlights and shows you the particular student

Mr Ibrahim emphasised that UPSA, as a professional university, must hold students to higher standards of discipline and presentation.

He warned that appearances involving low-cut tops or revealing skirts undermine the learning environment and violate institutional values.

Coming to class and showing off your cleavage or breasts among your fellow students is inappropriate

He stated.

UPSA Responds to Viral Dress Code Incident

His remarks come in the wake of a viral video that showed a member of the UPSA Dress Code Compliance Team in a heated altercation with a Level 100 female student over her attire.

The footage triggered widespread public concern and prompted the university to launch an internal investigation.

READ MORE: Young corporate worker sacked after viral video complaint about 3K salary goes viral

In a statement released on July 3, 2025, UPSA condemned the staff member’s conduct, calling it "unacceptable", and reaffirmed its dedication to protecting student dignity.

The university wishes to emphasise unequivocally that the behaviour of the staff was unacceptable and condemns it outright

The statement read.

The vice-chancellor issued a formal apology to the affected student, while the staff member also submitted a written apology. The student responded with a letter expressing regret for her own actions during the exchange.

UPSA has since announced a review of its dress code enforcement procedures and plans to provide additional training for staff on appropriate student engagement.

The university stood by its dress code policy, noting that it is outlined in the Student Handbook and is designed to prepare students for the corporate world.

This policy is not arbitrary or subjective but is designed to instil in students the corporate culture and values expected in professional environments

The statement noted.

UPSA stressed that all future enforcement will be carried out with civility, respect, and professionalism, assuring stakeholders of its commitment to providing a safe and respectful learning environment.