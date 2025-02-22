Mawuli Semevo's death: Brother reveals how he was trapped in a deadly fire

The brother of veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has provided a detailed account of the tragic fire incident that led to the esteemed actor’s passing.
According to him, Mawuli had returned home after an interview with TV3, completed some work on his laptop, and retired for the night.
However, later that evening, he was awakened by distressing screams.
Upon stepping outside, he was confronted with the devastating sight of his brother’s residence engulfed in flames, with thick smoke severely hindering any rescue attempts.
He attended an interview at TV3, worked on his laptop upon returning home, and then went to bed. When I arrived at the scene, I was met with dense smoke and raging flames. I initially entered the house to assess the situation but stepped out, believing he had already managed to escape. Unfortunately, the fire escalated, and he became trapped
Despite his desperate efforts to save his brother, the worsening conditions made it increasingly difficult to intervene before emergency responders arrived.
I tied a rope to a nearby bed and threw it to him, urging him to hold on so I could pull him to safety, but it was unsuccessful. I reassured him that help was on the way, as firefighters were en route. However, by the time they arrived, he had sustained severe burns on his limbs, face, and legs, which ultimately proved fatal
Mawuli Semevo succumbed to his injuries at Ridge Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2025, while receiving treatment for burns sustained in the fire.
Renowned for his extraordinary contributions to both film and theatre, he leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances and artistic excellence.